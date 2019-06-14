Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump says he may tell FBI if he gets dirt on opponent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is now saying he may contact the FBI if a foreign power presented him with negative information about a political opponent.

Trump, in an interview Friday with “Fox & Friends,” appeared to walk back his comments from earlier in the week.

The president still said he would “of course” look at the information in order to determine whether or not it was “incorrect.”

But he added that if he “thought anything was incorrect or badly stated” he would “absolutely” notify law enforcement.

Those comments are different than what he told ABC this week, when he said he would consider accepting information from an outside nation and would not contact law enforcement. That outraged Democrats who said it evoked Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

7:52 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

7:29 am
Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

7:10 am
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

Scroll to top
Skip to content