Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump aims to slash number of federal advisory committees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to take an ax to federal advisory committees, ordering that their numbers be slashed.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that directs every federal agency to evaluate the need for advisory committees created under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

And it gives agency heads until September to terminate at least one-third of current committees created by agency heads.

That includes committees whose objectives have already been accomplished and whose subject matter or work “has become obsolete.” But it excludes merit review panels, like those that reward grants for the National Institutes of Health and provide scientific expertise to agencies about product safety.

Agency heads will also have until Aug. 1 to weigh in on whether advisory committees established by the president should continue.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

5:06 pm
Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

4:46 pm
CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

4:08 pm
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content