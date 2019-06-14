Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tennessee coach filmed rubbing girl’s back to change schools

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime Tennessee high school baseball coach is being stripped of his coaching duties and sent to another school over a video of him rubbing a female student’s back.

News outlets report Eagleville High coach and history teacher Travis Holland is being transferred to Holloway High School in Murfreesboro.

Holland was accused of conduct unbecoming of a teacher and suspended without pay for 10 days after the video showed him rubbing the student’s back and embracing her in what appears to be a side hug. The student’s parents defended him, saying he was consoling her over a death in her family, and law enforcement declined to investigate after reviewing the video.

But Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans says a district investigation found Holland acted inappropriately.

Associated Press

Associated Press

