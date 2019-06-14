Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rescue group: Missing SC pony named ‘Pikachu’ found dead

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (AP) — A group dedicated to finding missing horses says a South Carolina pony named Pikachu has been found dead.

Stolen Horse International got involved after Hidden Pasture Farm owner Kate Nichols said last week that her miniature palomino filly had vanished overnight.

She said she had searched extensively for the 2-month-old pony, which weighed just 60 pounds (27 kilograms). She found no signs that Pikachu was attacked by another animal, so she appealed for help online. She said she believed Pikachu was in danger and someone in her area was to blame. She offered a $1,000 reward for the animal’s safe return.

WHNS-TV reports that Laurens County deputies said Pikachu was found dead Wednesday night in a barn, where it appears a bale of hay fell on her.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years
Sports

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

6:21 am
Police investigating pair of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating pair of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

5:25 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

12:39 am
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years
Sports

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

Police investigating pair of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating pair of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Scroll to top
Skip to content