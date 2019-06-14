Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Publisher delays US release of Naomi Wolf book, ‘Outrages’

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Wolf’s U.S. publisher is postponing the release of her new book, “Outrages,” after a BBC interviewer challenged some of her findings. Wolf is openly objecting to the delay.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced that “new questions” had come up about “Outrages,” originally scheduled to come out next week. It already has been published in the United Kingdom.

Last month, BBC interviewer Matthew Sweet questioned Wolf’s research on the book, which centers on the mistreatment of gays in Victorian England. On Friday, Wolf tweeted that she made what she thought were the needed changes and that she believed her book’s core findings remained valid. She wrote that she strongly objected to the decision.

Wolf, best known for the best-selling “The Beauty Myth,” has often faced questions about accuracy in her work.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

11:07 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Scroll to top
Skip to content