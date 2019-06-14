Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutors to say if ex-NFL player will face rape retrial

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors are expected to announce whether they will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight criminal charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday morning in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista.

The 35-year-old Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

The judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

Defense attorneys could seek to have those counts dismissed. They have already indicated they will appeal the rape conviction.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

Associated Press

