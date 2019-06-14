Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Probation ends for former Alabama gov. convicted of bribery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has ended probation for former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, who went to federal prison in a bribery scheme.

WSFA-TV reports that a federal judge this week agreed with an officer’s report recommending that probation end for the 73-year-old Democrat.

A federal jury convicted Siegelman in 2006. Prosecutors said he gave a seat on a state regulatory board to HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy, and that in exchange Scrushy donated $500,000 to Siegelman’s signature political issue, a 1999 campaign to establish a state lottery.

Siegelman served about six years in prison before his release in 2017.

The probation was supposed to end next year, but a probation officer determined the former governor had complied with all the rules.

Siegelman shared the judge’s order on social media.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for eastern Colorado counties
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for eastern Colorado counties

1:51 pm
Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

1:41 pm
Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured
Covering Colorado

Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured

1:38 pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for eastern Colorado counties
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for eastern Colorado counties

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured
Covering Colorado

Serious accident leaves two mules dead and one person injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content