Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Video from a police body camera shows a shooting suspect falling about 30 feet (9 meters) from an Oklahoma bridge as he fled from officers.

A Tulsa police news release says officers responding to reports of someone shooting at a motorist from a car on April 30 followed the vehicle onto Interstate 244. The vehicle crashed into a barrier.

Police say Damico Taylor of Sand Springs ran from the car to the wall and climbed over.

The video released Thursday shows Taylor hanging from the wall until he either releases or loses his grip. The unidentified officer ran to the concrete ditch, where Taylor said “everything” hurts.

Police said in the news release that Taylor fractured his skull. Police didn’t return phone calls Friday. Online court records don’t list any charges against him.

Associated Press

Associated Press

