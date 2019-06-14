Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Student stabs principal during graduation rehearsal

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey principal was stabbed at a school during a rehearsal for eighth-grade graduation.

A Rutherford police release says a 14-year-old male student ran across the Washington School gymnasium on Friday morning and struck the Union School principal in the chest several times. The student then turned around, dropped the knife and put his hands in the air.

The principal was identified as Kurt Schweitzer. Both he and the student were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Rutherford Public Schools Superintendent Jack Hurley tells the Bergen Record that Schweitzer is “a little shaken” but physically fine.

Hurley declined to comment on possible disciplinary actions against the student, who’s been charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession counts.

Rutherford police will attend Wednesday’s graduation as a precaution.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy
Covering Colorado

Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy

9:30 pm
Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping
Covering Colorado

Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

9:16 pm
Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target
News

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

9:08 pm
Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy
Covering Colorado

Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy

Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping
Covering Colorado

Defense attorney for suspect in deadly I-70 crash arrested on suspicion of car theft, kidnapping

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target
News

Shooting suspect says David Ortiz was not intended target

Scroll to top
Skip to content