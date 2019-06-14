Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Parade, rally at the Arch to honor Stanley Cup champ Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis Saturday for a parade and rally to honor the Blues, Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 52-year history.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons, without winning a game. They hadn’t been back until this year.

A parade will travel down Market Street to the grounds of the Gateway Arch, where a massive rally is planned.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah
Colorado Living

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

9:46 pm
Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy
Covering Colorado

Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy

9:30 pm
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah
Colorado Living

Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy
Covering Colorado

Warriors in Recovery aims to help wounded service members through massage therapy

Scroll to top
Skip to content