Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers are asking a federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs to create a negotiating group consisting solely of U.S. towns, cities and counties.

The goal of a motion filed Friday in federal court in Cleveland is to create a system for the country’s 25,000 municipalities to benefit from any future settlement reached through the lawsuits.

Joseph Rice is a South Carolina-based attorney representing local governments in the complaint. He says the request would also help the manufacturers and distributors by defining a finalized group of entities benefiting from a settlement.

Hundreds of lawsuits accuse pharmaceutical companies of downplaying the addictive nature of opioids and prescription painkillers largely blamed for one of the deadliest drug crises in U.S. history.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

8:46 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

8:10 am
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

Scroll to top
Skip to content