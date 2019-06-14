Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawmakers set to pass new rental protections for pricey NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers are expected to approve new rental protections for more than a million New York City apartment dwellers.

The bill up for a vote Friday would renew and strengthen rent stabilization and rent control rules that restrict rental increases in many apartments in the city and suburbs, typically in older, multi-unit buildings.

This year, with Democrats in control of the Legislature, lawmakers want to authorize cities around the state to opt into the rules.

Housing advocates praise the proposal, but landlords warn apartments could fall into disrepair if they can’t increase rents enough to recoup the cost of improvements.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says he’ll sign the bill . He is likely to act quickly since the existing rent stabilization rules are set to expire Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

8:46 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

8:10 am
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

Scroll to top
Skip to content