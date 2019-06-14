Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury rejects St. Louis police officer’s gender bias lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jurors have rejected a high-ranking St. Louis police officer’s claim that her colleague was promoted to deputy chief instead of her because of gender bias.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury ruled against Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones on Thursday. Her lawsuit alleged gender discrimination in the 2015 promotion of Ronnie Robinson to lieutenant colonel, the second-highest rank in the department. Jones was a major at the time.

Jones’ lawyer J.C. Pleban said in closing arguments that former police Chief Sam Dotson “picked a man to be elevated to this men’s club.”

Deputy city counselor Nancy Kistler said Dotson promoted Robinson because he was the strongest candidate. She said Dotson also had a record of promoting women.

Jones and Pleban said they plan to appeal.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

8:46 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Scroll to top
Skip to content