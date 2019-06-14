Judge grants American Airlines an order against 2 unions

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge is ordering unions that represent American Airlines mechanics not to interfere in the airline’s operations.

The judge’s order Friday came after American asked for a temporary restraining order to end what it considers an illegal work slowdown by mechanics that is causing delayed and canceled flights.

Judge John McBryde in Fort Worth, Texas, says a temporary restraining order is warranted because American is likely to win on its claim that the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers are violating federal labor law.

The dispute at American is similar to a recent fight at Southwest Airlines, which also went to court against its own workers before both sides agreed on a new contract earlier this year.

Associated Press

