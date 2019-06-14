Judge clears Robert Kraft’s attorneys of contempt accusation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has cleared the attorneys representing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of contempt of court allegations filed against them after a hearing on his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge.

Judge Leonard Hanser on Friday rejected prosecutors’ request that he find attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck in contempt. Hanser said any problems prosecutors have with the pair should be taken up with their states’ bar associations.

Prosecutors accused Spiro last month of falsely saying a Jupiter police officer told others he would lie to justify the traffic stop of another Orchids of Asia Day Spa customer. Officers stopped customers after alleged traffic violations to learn their identities so they could be charged later. Prosecutors said Burck abetted Spiro.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said they are reviewing the decision.