Great Lakes leaders to discuss funding Asian carp project

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Representatives of the eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region will meet next month to discuss helping fund a federal plan to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

Officials say the July 16-17 session in Chicago will focus on a $778 million strategy developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to strengthen defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The plan calls for installing electric barriers, noisemakers and other devices to block the path of fish moving toward the lake from the carp-infested Illinois River.

Illinois has agreed to help foot the bill but wants the other states to contribute as well.

The meeting was announced Friday during a gathering of the region’s governors and premiers in Milwaukee.

Associated Press

Associated Press

