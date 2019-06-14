Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feds: Indicted drug agent duped DEA into hiring him

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal narcotics officer joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to help the leader of a murderous Puerto Rican drug ring become “unstoppable.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan alleged in new court filings this month that Fernando Gomez divulged the DEA playbook and smuggled firearms to the drug ring.

Prosecutors say Gomez lied to DEA investigators in claiming he had no criminal associations when he was hired. They allege he had become an associate of the gang while he was a cop in Illinois.

Messages were sent to Gomez’s defense attorney and the DEA seeking comment.

Gomez is scheduled to stand trial in September in Manhattan on federal conspiracy charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Prosecutors say Gomez joined the DEA, so he and a high-level narcotrafficker would become “unstoppable.”

Associated Press

