Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

CHICAGO (AP) — Spokeswomen for the family of a slain Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife says the infant boy has died.

Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed a family statement posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby died Friday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The baby had been in grave condition since the April 23 attack on his mother. Family spokeswoman Julie Contreras says in a statement that Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died from a severe brain injury.

Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a garbage can last month behind the Chicago home of a woman now charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s killing.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital. She and her 24-year-old daughter are charged with first-degree murder.

Associated Press

