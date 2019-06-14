Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by President Donald Trump’s willingness to accept foreign dirt on a political opponent, House Democrats are accelerating their efforts to strengthen election security ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Lawmakers had already been compiling new legislation in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats are now pushing ahead with votes because it’s part of “what the American people elected us to do.”

While Russia interfered in the U.S. election more than two years ago, Congress has yet to pass major legislation to try and prevent it from happening again.

Democrats sped up their efforts after Trump suggested Wednesday in an interview with ABC News that he was open to accepting a foreign power’s help in his 2020 campaign.