Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — A crash involving two semitrailers scattered cocoa powder and lithium batteries across an interstate in Indiana, closing part of the freeway.

No one was injured in the crash about 3:40 a.m. Friday along eastbound Interstate 94 in Burns Harbor. All eastbound lanes reopened by noon.

Indiana State Police say a truck driven by 70-year-old Radmilo Samardzio of Ballwin, Missouri, pulled over with its hazard lights on so he could get a bottle of water when it was struck by one driven by 57-year-old Steven S. Dare of Hudsonville, Michigan.

Police say a preliminary investigation found Dare reached for something, causing the truck to drift.

Samardzio was hauling food products including cocoa powder. Dare had merchandise that included roughly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of lithium batteries. Police say some batteries leaked, briefly causing small fires.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

1:41 pm
Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion
Covering Colorado

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion

1:37 pm
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Youth pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion
Covering Colorado

Whataburger announces sale of majority stake to merchant bank, expresses interest in expansion

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Scroll to top
Skip to content