Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Councilman faces call for resignation for Juneteenth message

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The president of a northern Virginia NAACP branch is calling for a town councilman’s resignation after he wrote a negative message on a Juneteenth proclamation rather than sign it.

The Leesburg Town Council passed a resolution proclaiming June 19-20 as Juneteenth and urging residents to recognize “this celebration in African-American history.” Juneteenth celebrates slavery’s end in the U.S.

The resolution also recognizes lynchings that occurred in Virginia, including one in Leesburg.

Councilman Thomas Dunn didn’t sign the proclamation, instead writing “This is a celebration lynchings are not” in his signature line.

Loudoun County NAACP President Michelle Thomas said Dunn’s remark is a clear insult. Dunn told news outlets he won’t resign and criticized groups for refusing to accept differing opinions.

He has written similar messages on proclamations related to gay rights and gun violence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

5:06 pm
Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

4:46 pm
CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

4:08 pm
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content