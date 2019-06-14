Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

California sheriff: Raptors exec pushed, struck deputy

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for his credential.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and “struck our deputy in the face.”

He says several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

A video of the altercation obtained by NBC Bay Area shows Ujiri and a deputy being held back courtside by bystanders.

Raptors spokeswoman Jennifer Quinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

11:07 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Scroll to top
Skip to content