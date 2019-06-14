Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Border Patrol locates missing mother, daughter from India

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol has located a mother and 8-year-old daughter from India who had been with a 7-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Arizona desert near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday in a statement that the missing mother and older daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration after they crossed back into the United States late Thursday night and surrendered to agents.

The statement said the mother and daughters reportedly had been traveling with two women and that smugglers dropped all five near the border.

According to the statement, the 7-year-old’s body was found Wednesday after agents encountered the other two women who told agents they had become separated from the others hours earlier.

No identities were released.

Associated Press

