Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Battle flag carried by black Union troops sells for $200K

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A flag that was carried into battle by a black Union regiment during the Civil War and hand-painted by an acclaimed African American artist will join one of the country’s most comprehensive Civil War collections.

The Atlanta History Center bought the flag at auction Thursday for $196,800, making it the largest purchase the center has paid for an artifact.

Morphy Auctions was selling off the flag in Pennsylvania.

It depicts a black soldier waving goodbye to Columbia, the white female personification of America, beneath a banner reading, “We Will Prove Ourselves Men.”

It’s one of 11 painted by David Bustill Bowser, the son of a fugitive slave. It’s the only known surviving flag.

Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale said the flag “doesn’t need words to tell you what it is and what it represents.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

5:06 pm
Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

4:46 pm
CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

4:08 pm
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content