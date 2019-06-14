Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

5th woman accuses ex-UCLA gynecologist of sexual battery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fifth woman has accused a retired University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist of sexually abusing her.

The suit filed Friday alleges that Dr. James Heaps sexually touched her, made “inappropriate and humiliating comments” and asked non-medical questions about her sex life during a 2017 exam at his UCLA office. She was an 18-year-old student at the time.

UCLA has said it’s aware of similar allegations made by four other women, one a former student.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving two of those women.

UCLA Health spokeswoman Rhonda Curry says the school finds the new allegations disturbing.

But Heaps’ attorney, Tracy Green, says they’re meritless.

Green says Heaps conducted himself professionally and the suit exaggerates and misconstrues the purpose of the exam.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County
Covering Colorado

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

5:43 pm
Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

5:42 pm
Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

5:19 pm
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County
Covering Colorado

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

Scroll to top
Skip to content