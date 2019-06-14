Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid for detained immigrants

ATLANTA (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage has given $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center after the watchdog organization helped him while he was in federal immigration custody earlier this year.

The rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested Feb. 3 in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said was a targeted operation over his expired visa. Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen and moved to the U.S. when he was 7.

In a statement, immigration attorney Charles Kuck said that the Atlanta-based rapper wants to support the work the SPLC has done to give immigrants legal representation and fight what Kuck called ICE’s “oppressively adverse conditions of detention.”

The rapper spent 10 days at the Irwin County Detention Center before he was released on a $100,000 bond.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Shooting under investigation in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Shooting under investigation in El Paso County

7:49 pm
Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’
Covering Colorado

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

7:14 pm
Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors
Covering Colorado

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

7:11 pm
Shooting under investigation in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Shooting under investigation in El Paso County

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’
Covering Colorado

Neighbors: Artillery training makes home feel like ‘warzone’

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors
Covering Colorado

Elder abuse isn’t just about taking care of seniors

Scroll to top
Skip to content