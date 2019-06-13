Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Yogurt company offers to pay school district’s lunch debt

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Yogurt company Chobani has offered to pay off $85,000 in student lunch debt at an Idaho school district.

The Twin Falls School District announced Tuesday that the donation would cover the debt acquired by more than 900 students during the last school year.

The New York-based company operates a plant in Twin Falls.

District spokeswoman Eva Craner says the school system still has about $115,000 in lunch debt from previous years.

Craner says the schools make sure students are fed even if they don’t have money in their lunch accounts.

The company says in a statement that it reached out to the district in May at around the time it paid off lunch debt for schools in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Associated Press

