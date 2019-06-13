Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Video shows Texas officers fatally shooting man inside truck

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting a man who ignored repeated police orders to drop his handgun.

Police Chief Ed Kraus on Thursday showed reporters and community activists the video of the Sunday shooting of JaQuavion (juh-KWAY’-vee-yuhn) Slaton (SLAY’-tuhn) inside his truck.

Slaton is seen with a handgun on the video, which also captures an officer shouting, “He’s reaching!” That’s when officers opened fire. It wasn’t clear what move officers determined was threatening.

Also Thursday, the Tarrant County medical examiner said Slaton died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He said one wound to the head was self-inflicted.

Associated Press

