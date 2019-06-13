Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Utah officer who pulled gun on black child sparks protests

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — Activists are planning to protest at a police agency in northern Utah after learning an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child will continue to work.

Black Lives Matter in Utah founder Lex Scott said Thursday they will hold a protest Friday night to demand the officer be fired.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe said Monday he is not looking to terminate the unidentified officer.

Jerri Hrubes, who is black, said a white Woods Cross police officer pulled his gun on her son while he was playing outside on June 6.

Soffe said the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of armed suspects.

Hrubes said the officer apologized but she still wants the agency held accountable.

Associated Press

