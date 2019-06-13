Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
USC gynecologist class-action lawsuit gets initial approval

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has given preliminary approval to a $215 million settlement of a federal lawsuit against the University of Southern California stemming from sexual abuse allegations against a gynecologist who worked there for decades.

The judge Wednesday also set a January hearing on final approval.

The settlement would create a fund to pay $2,500 to $250,000 to women who say Dr. George Tyndall abused them between 1988 and 2016. It also would mandate reforms, including appointment of a women’s health advocate to handle misconduct complaints.

USC interim President Wanda Austin says Wednesday’s move is a step forward in healing the university community.

Former patients are deciding whether to join the settlement, which has been criticized by attorneys for hundreds of women in state court cases.

Tyndall hasn’t been criminally charged and denies wrongdoing.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Associated Press

