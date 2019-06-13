Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.82%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady from last week at 3.82 percent, its lowest point since September 2017. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.62 percent.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.26% from 3.28%.

The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of prospective buyers seeking mortgages jumped last month.

Associated Press

