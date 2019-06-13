Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US hospital ship begins 5-month mission in the Americas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort begins on Friday a five-month medical assistance mission in 11 countries of the Americas affected by Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis.

U.S. Navy Capt. B.J. Diebold is the mission commander. He says the goal of the $34 million mission will be “addressing all our partner nation needs,” so it will not focus exclusively on the Venezuelan crisis.

Almost 200 military medical professionals, 100 health providers from non-governmental groups and 13 providers from five other countries will offer services.

The ship will provide six clinical days during stops in Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Associated Press

