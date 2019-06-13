Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas governor signs $1.6B storm plan 2 years after Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a $1.6 billion storm and flood resilience plan nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered parts of the state.

Abbott signed the bill Thursday in Houston, where the Category 4 hurricane dumped more than 50 inches (130 centimeters) of rain. Harvey caused 68 deaths and an estimated $125 billion in damage.

Abbott says the storm cleanup and readiness package will mitigate damage from the next catastrophic storm. A report from Abbott’s office last year warned that powerful natural disasters will become more frequent in Texas, citing a changing climate.

Abbott has said it’s “impossible” for him to say whether manmade global warming is to blame.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that releases recovery money for Texas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

10:25 am
Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home
News

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home

9:50 am
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

9:00 am
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home
News

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content