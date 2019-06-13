Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rare 13-star flags going on display at Revolution museum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dozens of rare 13-star American flags never before exhibited will be on display at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Antique flag dealer and expert Jeff Bridgman has loaned the historic flags to the Philadelphia museum for display starting Friday, which is Flag Day.

The flags feature 32 arrangements of 13 stars representing the 13 original Colonies. There was no official pattern for the stars until 1912. Flag makers had previously arranged the stars however they wanted.

A highlight of the display is a nearly 6-foot (1.8-meter) flag that features 13 stars that roughly form the letters “U” and “S.”

Three flags from flag maker Sarah McFadden, known as the “Betsy Ross of New York,” will be on display.

“A New Constellation: A Collection of Historic 13-Star Flags” runs through July 14.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

9:00 am
CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother
Covering Colorado

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

8:59 am
Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault
Covering Colorado

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

8:20 am
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother
Covering Colorado

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault
Covering Colorado

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content