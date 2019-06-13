Police identify man who fired at cars on Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say an armed suspect who was fatally shot by police after he allegedly fired his weapon at vehicles on Interstate 35 has been identified as a 24-year-old man.

Authorities said Thursday that Vincense Dewayne Williams Jr. of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at the scene following Monday’s shooting along I-35’s southbound lanes.

Capt. Bo Matthews says no vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Matthews says Williams was alongside I-35 when Sgts. Wesley Parsons and Dustin Fulton responded to calls about the shooting and ordered him to drop his gun. Matthews says Williams complied and put his hands up, but then bent down, picked up the gun and faced the officers.

Both officers fired and struck the suspect. They’ve been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.