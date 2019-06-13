Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday’s Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.

The Blues took to Twitter Thursday to announce celebration plans. A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.

Fans attending the celebration may want to bring an umbrella. Rain is in the forecast.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home
News

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

