Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Outbreak of Legionnaire’s blamed on hot water system

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a newly opened hospital outside Columbus has been traced to its hot water system.

The health department said at least 16 patients admitted to the 210-bed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital after its opening April 28 have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’. The disease is a severe form of pneumonia that’s caused by inhaling tiny water droplets containing the legionella bacteria. One of the patients, a 75-year-old woman, died.

Hospital president Sean McKibben said in a statement Thursday that the disease outbreak happened because of inadequate disinfection of the hot water system prior to the hospital’s opening.

He said a permanent supplemental disinfection system with constant monitoring and controls has been installed.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hickenlooper announces climate plan
Election Watch

Hickenlooper announces climate plan

3:05 pm
New trial date announced for Donthe Lucas in Kelsie Schelling case
News

New trial date announced for Donthe Lucas in Kelsie Schelling case

2:41 pm
Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrenders over alleged groping incident
News

Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrenders over alleged groping incident

2:40 pm
Hickenlooper announces climate plan
Election Watch

Hickenlooper announces climate plan

New trial date announced for Donthe Lucas in Kelsie Schelling case
News

New trial date announced for Donthe Lucas in Kelsie Schelling case

Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrenders over alleged groping incident
News

Cuba Gooding, Jr. surrenders over alleged groping incident

Scroll to top
Skip to content