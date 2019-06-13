Not to be outdone, Tyson enters plant-based meat market

One of the world’s largest meat producers is entering the fast-growing market for plant-based meat alternatives.

Tyson Foods will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer. A blended burger made from beef and pea protein will follow this fall.

Both products will be sold under a new brand, Raised and Rooted, which will continue to develop new plant-based products and blends.

Health and environmental concerns are fueling the growing global trend toward plant-based eating. Startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also raised consumers’ interest with products that closely mimic meat in taste and texture.

U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion between 2018 and 2023, according to Euromonitor. Tyson could upend market because of its sheer size and distribution capacity.