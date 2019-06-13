Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman who helped in Dannemora prison break is denied parole

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate New York prison tailor who helped two killers escape has been denied parole for a third time.

A parole board decision released Thursday says Joyce Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years.

She’s serving 2 1/3 to seven years for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June 2015.

She provided tools the killers used in a prison break featured in the 2018 Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.”

State corrections spokesman Thomas Mailey says the parole board considers victims’ statements, institutional accomplishments, perceived danger to public safety and other factors in determining parole eligibility.

Specific reasons for the board’s decision were not released.

Mitchell’s next parole hearing at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility is in June 2021.

Associated Press

