Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Newly released documents detail EPA’s concerns over PolyMet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency documents show that its staffers were critical of how Minnesota regulators drafted a key permit for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. And they show the officials concluded the permit would violate federal law because it lacked specific water pollution limits.

The EPA released the documents after a court challenge by WaterLegacy and other groups.

WaterLegacy attorney Paula Maccabee says that while the EPA had serious concerns, they weren’t reflected in PolyMet’s final permit, which did not set limits for specific pollutants.

EPA staffers read one document over the phone to staff at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency last year but never filed formal written comments expressing concerns.

The Minnesota agency said it was preparing a statement. EPA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

12:49 pm
Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

12:29 pm
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

10:25 am
Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong storms possible in the afternoon

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf
News

Pompeo says Iran is responsible for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Scroll to top
Skip to content