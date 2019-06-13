Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Maryland gun shop robbery leaves 1 dead; 4 at large

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland Police responding to a burglary at a Rockville gun shop say one person is dead and four others are at large and “armed and dangerous” after a clash with authorities.

News outlets report five men used a stolen vehicle to smash into the gun shop early Thursday morning. Investigators responded to the scene, and say the suspects fled. WUSA reports the suspects then rammed a separate SUV into a police car, and officers opened fire. Four people fled the car and police found the fifth suspect dead inside. It is unclear whether the suspect died from the crash or wounds sustained in the shooting.

News outlets report several guns were stolen. WTTG reports the same shop has been the target of burglaries in the past, including one in February.

Associated Press

