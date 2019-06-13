Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man pleads guilty in scheme to sell phony military clothing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that sold $20 million worth of counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and uniforms to the U.S. military and government in violation of federal law.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island announced that 49-year-old Ramin Kohanbash pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Authorities say Kohanbash and others had phony reproductions made in China that were then distributed to suppliers that sold them to the U.S. government as American-made products.

The clothing included phony brand name labels and tags that falsely represented the clothing’s abilities.

That included parkas falsely represented to be made of a fabric that made them difficult to detect with night-vision goggles.

Kohanbash faces 15 years at prison at sentencing Jan. 17.

Associated Press

Associated Press

