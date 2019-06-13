Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Maine making public, private insurers cover abortions

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill requiring public and private insurance companies to cover abortion is now law in Maine.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it Thursday, a day after the Legislature finalized the measure.

The approval comes after the state faced a lawsuit over its restrictions on abortion providers.

It’s the second bill passed recently by the Legislature to open up abortion access.

Mills signed a bill Monday to allow medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure.

The Maine Senate approved the insurance bill Wednesday by a vote of 19-16. The House approved the bill 82-59.

