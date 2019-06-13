Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer: Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender but did nothing wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Cuba Gooding Jr. says the actor will go ahead with plans to turn himself in to New York City police amid allegations he groped a woman at a Manhattan night spot.

Lawyer Mark Heller said Thursday he was initially hesitant to let the “Jerry Maguire” star surrender after reviewing security video he said showed no criminality.

A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Heller says the video shows “there is not the slightest scintilla of inappropriate conduct on his part.”

The lawyer also disputes allegations in media reports from a second woman who says Gooding grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant in 2008.

Associated Press

