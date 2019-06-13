Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kentucky Supreme Court voids victims’ rights amendment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has voided a proposed amendment on crime victims’ rights because the question posed to voters was too vague.

Voters in November approved the amendment on Kentucky’s version of Marsy’s Law, which would guarantee the rights of crime victims, including the right to be notified of more court proceedings. It passed with 63 percent of the vote.

A circuit court judge ruled before last year’s election that the question on the ballot was misleading, and the Supreme Court agreed in a 22-page ruling on Thursday. The high court ruled that the General Assembly is required to submit the full text of a proposed constitutional amendment to the electorate for a vote.

Kentucky was one of six states that approved versions of Marsy’s Law last year.

Associated Press

