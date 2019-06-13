Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jury awards $2.7M to man beaten by Maryland prison guards

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland jury has awarded nearly $3 million to an inmate who was beaten by prison guards almost six years ago in what his attorney called a “systemwide failure.”

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports jurors in Baltimore awarded $2.7 million to Kevin Younger, who was assaulted by officers at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostics & Classification Center in Baltimore in 2013.

Officers beat Younger the day after he witnessed other inmates assaulting a guard. Younger’s lawsuit said three officers attacked him as “misplaced retaliation” because they believed he was involved in the attack.

Attorney David Daneman said the attack resulted from a “systemwide failure” at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

The trial began June 3 in a Baltimore court, and jurors reached their decision Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

