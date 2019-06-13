Judge who presided over notorious ‘kids for cash’ case dies

A retired federal judge best known for sending two corrupt judges to prison for their role in a notorious Pennsylvania juvenile justice scandal has died.

Edwin Kosik was 94.

Michael Kosik says his father died Thursday morning at a senior center outside Wilkes-Barre after a brief illness.

Kosik was appointed to the federal bench in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan.

He was best known for presiding over the “kids for cash” case, in which two local judges were accused of taking money from the developer of a pair of for-profit detention centers.

The judges pleaded guilty to federal charges, but Kosik rejected the deal, saying they hadn’t fully accepted responsibility for the crimes. Kosik sentenced one judge to 17 1/2 years and the other judge to 28 years in prison.