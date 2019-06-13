Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jessica Biel not against vaccinations, just against bill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Jessica Biel says she’s not opposed to vaccinations, but she does not support a bill in California that would limit medical exemptions.

The 37-year-old has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about the measure.

Biel posted on Instagram Thursday morning that she supports children getting vaccinated and she also supports families having the “right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Biel wrote that she argued against the bill because her friends have a child with a medical condition warranting an exemption and the bill would “greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child.”

The bill follows a recent rise in cases of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases nationwide.

___

This story has been corrected to show the actress’s first name is Jessica, not Jennifer.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

9:00 am
CSP Troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother
Covering Colorado

CSP Troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

8:59 am
Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault
Covering Colorado

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

8:20 am
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

CSP Troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother
Covering Colorado

CSP Troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault
Covering Colorado

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content