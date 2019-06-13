Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

In rural Iowa feud, sheriff won’t honor small town’s arrests

DURANT, Iowa (AP) — The sheriff of an eastern Iowa county has declared that his jail will not book suspects arrested in one town because he doesn’t trust the officers there.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington issued the directive last month, which applies to anyone arrested by the Durant Police Department. They now are booked in a neighboring county.

Wethington says one of Durant’s three officers has a history of being untruthful and using questionable force and the chief hired him anyway. He says he simply cannot vouch for the integrity of their arrests.

The sheriff’s move has won praise from some county residents. But it has escalated his long-running feud with Cedar County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Dawn Smith, whose husband Robert Smith is an officer at the center of the misconduct allegations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

10:25 am
Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home
News

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home

9:50 am
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

9:00 am
Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired
News

Federal agency recommends White House aide Kellyanne Conway be fired

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home
News

Kidnapping victim found chained in basement of neighbor’s home

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content