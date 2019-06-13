Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hundreds of companies decry tariffs in letter to Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 600 companies and trade associations, including Walmart and Target, have signed a letter telling President Donald Trump that an escalating trade war with China will hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy.

The letter, dated Thursday and organized by a business coalition called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, comes as the US. Trade Representative’s office is set to hold public hearings Monday that will consider extending the 25% tariffs to practically all Chinese imports not already hit with levies, including toys, shirts, household goods and sneakers.

Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of goods from China.

The letter calls for the White House to remove the tariffs, saying they will have “a significant, negative long-term impact on American businesses, farmers, families and the U.S. economy.”

Associated Press

